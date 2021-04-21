Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 802 Shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Pampa Energía were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Pampa Energía by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 12,721 shares during the period. 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.55.

Shares of PAM opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average of $13.39. Pampa Energía S.A. has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $812.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.47.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.18 million. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 4.40%. Analysts expect that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pampa Energía

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

