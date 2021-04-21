Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 14,916 Shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,520 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,916 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.10% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 20,711 shares in the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PMBC opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $9.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $14.76 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other Pacific Mercantile Bancorp news, EVP Cindy Verity sold 5,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $37,733.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,878.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,360 shares of company stock valued at $39,016. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Mercantile Bancorp

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as a holding company for the Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses, professional firms, and individuals. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

