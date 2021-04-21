Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 43,097 Shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) by 62.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,097 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.14% of Advanced Emissions Solutions worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADES. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $721,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,210,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 50,254 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,791,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 189,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 242.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 110,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

NASDAQ:ADES opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.88.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a positive return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $18.36 million for the quarter.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Profile

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides emission reduction technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal; and Power Generation and Industrials. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

