Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 5,004 Shares of PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,004 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in PDL Community Bancorp were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 29,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDLB opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.52. PDL Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $13.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.09 million, a P/E ratio of -37.90 and a beta of 0.44.

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $16.47 million for the quarter. PDL Community Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 8.59%.

PDL Community Bancorp Company Profile

PDL Community Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts.

