Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Buys 61 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.14.

Shares of AMGN opened at $259.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $149.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 47.50%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

