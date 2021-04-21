Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 9,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $101.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $195.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.50, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Barclays increased their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.68.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

