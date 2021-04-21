Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Has $2.39 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $133.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.44 and a 200-day moving average of $120.28. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $90.98 and a 52-week high of $135.57.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

