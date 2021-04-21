Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,626,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 142,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,755,000 after buying an additional 12,335 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $156.91 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $78.13 and a twelve month high of $170.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.15 and its 200 day moving average is $137.05.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

