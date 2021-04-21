Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Given New $80.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its target price upped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WELL. Zacks Investment Research raised Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.17.

Get Welltower alerts:

NYSE:WELL opened at $76.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.93. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower has a 52 week low of $36.08 and a 52 week high of $76.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Welltower’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.