Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Given New $80.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its target price upped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.10% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WELL. Zacks Investment Research raised Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.17.
NYSE:WELL opened at $76.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.93. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower has a 52 week low of $36.08 and a 52 week high of $76.87.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance
Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.