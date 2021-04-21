West Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

West Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 5.6% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $16,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 32,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $152.96. The stock had a trading volume of 90,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,029. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.07. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $107.08 and a 1-year high of $153.28.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

