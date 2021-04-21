Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $117.00. The company traded as high as $104.75 and last traded at $104.07, with a volume of 2432 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.26.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.92.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $236,341.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAL. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,806.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,966,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,903,000 after buying an additional 1,916,329 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 217.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,512,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,645,000 after buying an additional 1,722,432 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $67,557,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $64,964,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $42,325,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 20.66%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.