Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) PT Raised to $115.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.65% from the company’s previous close.

WAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.92.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

WAL opened at $96.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $104.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.19.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $236,341.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $293,659.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.