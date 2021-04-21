Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:GDO)

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of GDO opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.65. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $18.40.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

