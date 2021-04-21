Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.
Shares of NYSE WIW opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average is $12.04. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $12.79.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile
Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.