Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSE WIW opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average is $12.04. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $12.79.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

