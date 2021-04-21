Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,090 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 6,305 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $67.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.59. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $74.66.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WDC shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.24.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

