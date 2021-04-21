Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 681 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Western Digital from $58.50 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.24.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $67.98 on Wednesday. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $74.66. The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of -79.98 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

