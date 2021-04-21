Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $73.83

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $73.83 and traded as high as $83.14. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies shares last traded at $83.00, with a volume of 1,364,068 shares.

WAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 13,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $990,563.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,417.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 48.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

