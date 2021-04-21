Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $22.50-23.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $20.21.

Shares of WHR stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $234.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,115,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $97.17 and a 12 month high of $240.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $218.96 and its 200 day moving average is $198.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $2.20. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

A number of analysts recently commented on WHR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $191.29.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,630,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $1,428,506.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,506.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,556 shares of company stock valued at $12,450,654. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

