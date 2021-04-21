Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $22.50-23.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $20.21.

Shares of WHR stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $234.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,115,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $97.17 and a 12 month high of $240.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $218.96 and its 200 day moving average is $198.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $2.20. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

A number of analysts recently commented on WHR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $191.29.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,630,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $1,428,506.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,506.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,556 shares of company stock valued at $12,450,654. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Earnings History and Estimates for Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR)

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit