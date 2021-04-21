William Blair Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for The Cheesecake Factory in a report released on Monday, April 19th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.21). William Blair also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.88.

CAKE stock opened at $55.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.04, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $63.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.80 and a 200-day moving average of $43.76.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $554.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.93 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

In other The Cheesecake Factory news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $233,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,787.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

