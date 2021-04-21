Wing Trading 23.7% Lower Over Last Week (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last week, Wing has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar. One Wing coin can currently be purchased for approximately $43.60 or 0.00080891 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing has a total market cap of $66.63 million and $8.87 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00062563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.91 or 0.00274429 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $554.58 or 0.01028936 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00024184 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.56 or 0.00650403 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,125.98 or 1.00422455 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,653,203 coins and its circulating supply is 1,528,203 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

