Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on WIT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Nomura raised shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of Wipro stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.00. 44,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,088,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Wipro has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $7.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Wipro will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WIT. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Wipro by 196.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Wipro in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wipro in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Wipro in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. 2.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides IT and IT-enabled services which include IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, BPO services, cloud, mobility and analytics services, research and development and hardware and software design.

