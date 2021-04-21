Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on WIT. Nomura upgraded shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Get Wipro alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wipro by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 34,978 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Wipro by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wipro in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Wipro by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,756,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,254,000 after buying an additional 133,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Wipro in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. 2.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wipro stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.00. 44,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,088,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Wipro has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $7.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Wipro will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wipro

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides IT and IT-enabled services which include IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, BPO services, cloud, mobility and analytics services, research and development and hardware and software design.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.