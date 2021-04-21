Wizz Air’s (WZZZY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WZZZY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,850.00.

Shares of Wizz Air stock remained flat at $$17.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.97. Wizz Air has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $17.10.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

