Woodside Petroleum (WOPEY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS WOPEY opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.42. Woodside Petroleum has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $21.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Woodside Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

