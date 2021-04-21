Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Trading Down 12.4% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 21st. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $8.57 billion and $237.35 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $55,733.38 or 0.99988706 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 12.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00038092 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00012024 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.91 or 0.00154121 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000899 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006001 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 153,837 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

