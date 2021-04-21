Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,710,000 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the March 15th total of 10,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.11. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $7.94.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,037.97% and a negative return on equity of 435.27%. As a group, analysts predict that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $40,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 496,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,073.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

