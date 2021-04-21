Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) issued its earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

NYSE XRX traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.32. 2,082,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,919,739. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Xerox has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $26.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is 28.17%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XRX. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cross Research lowered Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

