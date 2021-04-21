Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Short Interest Up 27.9% in March

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the March 15th total of 2,830,000 shares. Approximately 12.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 306,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $186,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $186,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YMAB stock opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.41. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $55.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.36. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.