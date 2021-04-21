Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $52.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $67.00. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 100.39% from the stock’s previous close.

YMAB has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.38.

YMAB stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,390. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.60 and a 200-day moving average of $42.41. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.36. Equities analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $186,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YMAB. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 137.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

