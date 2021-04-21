Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the March 15th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YALA. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in Yalla Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000.

Shares of NYSE:YALA opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. Yalla Group has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $41.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.06.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $48.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.20 million.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised shares of Yalla Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

