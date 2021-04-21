Yamana Gold (AUY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $461.80 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 7.77%. On average, analysts expect Yamana Gold to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AUY stock opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.0263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Cormark upped their target price on Yamana Gold to $10.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, CSFB set a $7.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

