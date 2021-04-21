yearn.finance II Trading Up 19.4% Over Last 7 Days (YFII)

yearn.finance II (CURRENCY:YFII) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. yearn.finance II has a market capitalization of $40.85 million and approximately $21.90 million worth of yearn.finance II was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, yearn.finance II has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar. One yearn.finance II coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,054.18 or 0.09198106 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00068662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00021216 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.76 or 0.00094654 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.49 or 0.00684419 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00050102 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,918.63 or 0.07030240 BTC.

yearn.finance II Coin Profile

yearn.finance II (YFII) is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2020. yearn.finance II’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,750 coins. The official website for yearn.finance II is yfii.finance . yearn.finance II’s official Twitter account is @DfiMoney

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

