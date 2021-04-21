Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) General Counsel Ho Shin Sells 3,000 Shares

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) General Counsel Ho Shin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $42,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,326 shares in the company, valued at $357,856.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ho Shin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Ho Shin sold 4,786 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $72,842.92.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Ho Shin sold 2,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $33,960.00.

YEXT stock opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. Yext, Inc. has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average of $16.74.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The company had revenue of $92.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Yext by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yext during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yext during the fourth quarter worth about $507,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Yext during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Yext during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

