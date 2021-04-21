Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Maxim Group upped their price objective on Yield10 Bioscience from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:YTEN opened at $9.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.28. Yield10 Bioscience has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $23.49.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 347.89% and a negative net margin of 1,861.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Yield10 Bioscience will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yield10 Bioscience news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler purchased 101,400 shares of Yield10 Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,242,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) by 55.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned approximately 3.14% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for step-changing improvements in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

