YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,652,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 237.3% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 118,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after acquiring an additional 83,562 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,363,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,848,000. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 10,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $1,221,905.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,749,320.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $203,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,031,855.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,426 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,985. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $96.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 103.40 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.43 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.68.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit