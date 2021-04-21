YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,652,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 237.3% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 118,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after acquiring an additional 83,562 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,363,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,848,000. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 10,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $1,221,905.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,749,320.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $203,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,031,855.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,426 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,985. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $96.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 103.40 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.43 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.68.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

