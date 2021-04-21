YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,117 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MAS. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 229.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,654,116.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,588,550.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,138,605.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,075 shares of company stock valued at $3,080,977 in the last 90 days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MAS opened at $63.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $38.04 and a 12-month high of $65.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Masco in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.47.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

