YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 12.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Biogen by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth approximately $1,313,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 9.1% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $273.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $269.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.13. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $363.92. The stock has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.31.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.