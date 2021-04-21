yOUcash (YOUC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $70.81 Million

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 21st. One yOUcash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0389 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. yOUcash has a market cap of $70.81 million and $1,086.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, yOUcash has traded 34.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get yOUcash alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00066909 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00020710 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00093903 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.33 or 0.00636056 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00049445 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

yOUcash Coin Profile

yOUcash is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,821,163,945 coins. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io . yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

yOUcash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yOUcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for yOUcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yOUcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.