Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Yum China’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Yum China reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 156.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum China will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

YUMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.14.

Shares of YUMC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.78. 4,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. Yum China has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $64.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

