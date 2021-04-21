Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allot Communications’ earnings. Allot Communications reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Allot Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.04 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Allot Communications.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.09 million during the quarter. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 7.34%.

Several analysts have commented on ALLT shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Allot Communications from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

ALLT traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $17.74. 3,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,133. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average of $12.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.69 million, a PE ratio of -64.81 and a beta of 0.72. Allot Communications has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $20.19.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allot Communications stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

