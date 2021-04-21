Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $730.87 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) will post sales of $730.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Comerica’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $755.00 million and the lowest is $721.00 million. Comerica posted sales of $718.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comerica will report full year sales of $2.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMA shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.09.

Shares of Comerica stock traded up $1.85 on Friday, hitting $69.15. 1,564,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,430. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Comerica has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $73.73. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 1,280.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,222,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916,561 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Comerica by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,863,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,821,000 after purchasing an additional 314,595 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Comerica by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,607,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,647,000 after purchasing an additional 106,436 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,343,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,911,000 after purchasing an additional 267,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Comerica by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,995,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,477,000 after purchasing an additional 46,254 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

