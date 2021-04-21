Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.78 Million

Analysts expect Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) to post $28.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.86 million and the lowest is $28.70 million. Goosehead Insurance posted sales of $20.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full year sales of $151.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $149.60 million to $152.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $215.48 million, with estimates ranging from $201.60 million to $229.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $34.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In related news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 15,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $2,289,462.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 497,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,149,378. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.19, for a total value of $255,773.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,071,290.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,376 shares of company stock worth $8,102,836 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,031,000 after buying an additional 101,485 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 260,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,440,000 after purchasing an additional 27,738 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 233,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 11,341.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 97,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 96,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSHD stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.45. 145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,158. Goosehead Insurance has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $174.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 221.50 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.57.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

