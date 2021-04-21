Zacks: Analysts Anticipate IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) to Post -$0.28 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.57) and the highest is $0.05. IDEAYA Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to $0.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($0.57). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.88 million.

Several research firms recently commented on IDYA. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $23.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEAYA Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $103,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,583.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Lackner sold 2,501 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $46,168.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 407.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 2,723.3% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,893 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDYA stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $19.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,702. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.69. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $24.92. The stock has a market cap of $614.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 2.11.

IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

