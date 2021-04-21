Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will announce $27.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.12 million. Nektar Therapeutics reported sales of $50.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full year sales of $145.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $98.00 million to $299.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $332.07 million, with estimates ranging from $98.00 million to $637.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 269.05% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. The company had revenue of $23.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

NASDAQ NKTR traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $19.39. The company had a trading volume of 10,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.76. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average is $18.98.

In related news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $1,008,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $151,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 288,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,477,115.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 338,344 shares of company stock worth $6,609,281 in the last quarter. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 404,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 126,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

