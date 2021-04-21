Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $181.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) to post $181.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $185.00 million and the lowest is $177.30 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust posted sales of -$506.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 135.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full year sales of $701.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $673.00 million to $730.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $700.15 million, with estimates ranging from $664.00 million to $736.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PMT. TheStreet raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.21.

Shares of PMT stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $19.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,908.00 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 77.69%.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $28,236.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMT. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 345.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Professional Planning bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.