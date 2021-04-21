Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.18 Million

Analysts expect Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) to post sales of $8.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.15 million to $8.20 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full-year sales of $48.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.00 million to $48.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $75.92 million, with estimates ranging from $72.51 million to $81.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pulmonx.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LUNG shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.76. 2,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,561. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.88. Pulmonx has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $69.48.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $228,529.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,481.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Scientific Corp Boston sold 650,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $28,340,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,988,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,881,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 684,797 shares of company stock valued at $29,900,279.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth $452,000.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

