Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to Announce $0.48 EPS

Analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) will post $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings. The GEO Group posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GEO. Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered The GEO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,846,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649,249 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 834,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,394,000 after buying an additional 483,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The GEO Group by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 662,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 468,565 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the first quarter valued at $3,410,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The GEO Group by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 769,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after purchasing an additional 402,923 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GEO stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The GEO Group has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $14.81. The stock has a market cap of $692.66 million, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

