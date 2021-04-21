Zacks: Analysts Expect Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.39 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) to announce sales of $31.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.07 million and the lowest is $30.71 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full-year sales of $129.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $127.63 million to $130.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $136.69 million, with estimates ranging from $135.95 million to $137.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Carter Bankshares.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CARE. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Carter Bankshares from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.50 to $16.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $710,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,396,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. 30.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARE opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. Carter Bankshares has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $14.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.69.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

