Zacks: Analysts Expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $295.52 Million

Analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) will report $295.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $288.66 million and the highest is $306.70 million. Dorman Products posted sales of $257.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of Dorman Products stock traded up $1.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,657. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. Dorman Products has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $113.13.

In other news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DORM. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Dorman Products by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

