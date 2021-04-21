Zacks: Analysts Expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.24 Million

Brokerages forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will post sales of $87.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $84.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $89.70 million. OceanFirst Financial posted sales of $93.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year sales of $356.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $343.91 million to $365.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $373.60 million, with estimates ranging from $362.18 million to $386.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OceanFirst Financial.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $93.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.22 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.83.

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. OceanFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $25.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.88 and its 200 day moving average is $19.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 32.85%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, CEO Christopher Maher sold 2,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $61,033.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $33,532.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,637 shares of company stock valued at $636,721 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFC. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 5,844.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,260,191 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,477,000 after buying an additional 1,238,993 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $93,764,000 after purchasing an additional 501,517 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 532,132 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 112,002 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 742,301 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,829,000 after purchasing an additional 108,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,741,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $51,069,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OceanFirst Financial (OCFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.